Lee Sun-kyun, the "Parasite” actor who was found dead on Wednesday, was far from the only celebrity entangled in South Korea’s latest anti-drug crackdown.

Yoo Ah-in, an actor known for his roles in the 2018 film "Burning” and the 2021 Netflix series "Hellbound,” is facing trial after testing positive for propofol, marijuana, ketamine and cocaine, officials say. Several South Korean retailers have cut ties with the actor since the drug accusations became public. He is no longer listed as a cast member for the second season of "Hellbound.”

G-Dragon, the rapper and former member of the K-pop boy group BigBang, had been under investigation for possible drug use until police dropped the case earlier this month after he tested negative on several drug tests. Nevertheless, BMW Korea removed images of him from its online advertisements.