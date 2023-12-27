Hundreds of customers who preordered a Christmas cake online from major department store chain Takashimaya were heavily disappointed on Christmas day when they discovered that their cakes had been damaged.

The pricey ¥5,400 cakes were meant to be delivered frozen, but many arrived melted, lopsided or crumbled. Out of the 2,879 cakes sold, Takashimaya has received 1,207 complaints as of Tuesday from disgruntled customers, of which 807 cases of damage was confirmed.

On Wednesday, Takashimaya issued an apology, saying it took full responsibility for the incidents.