In moves independent of the central government's decision to partially lift a ban on ride-hailing services in April 2024, some local governments in Japan are exploring the introduction of their own systems tailored to fit local circumstances.

Similar to the central government, the local governments aim to permit ride-hailing services in urban areas, tourist spots and sparsely populated regions facing serious shortages of taxi drivers.

But concerns about ensuring safety have cast a cloud of uncertainty over the extent to which their envisaged plans will be realized.