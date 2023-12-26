A democracy-minded former Hong Kong district councilor who is running for Taiwan legislative office in January has expressed hope that he can keep the former British colony's "spirit" alive by standing in the self-ruled island's poll.

"Even though Hong Kong is dead, Hong Kong's spirit is immortal," Chui Pak-tai, 71, said in a recent interview.

Despite his slim chances of victory due to him representing a small political party, the candidate said he aimed to remind the Taiwanese people of issues surrounding the semi-autonomous region.