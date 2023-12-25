Camelia Toldea has packed her family's suitcases ready for a quick exit from an abandoned building where she and dozens of other Roma live, fearful the squat will be next in a wave of evictions near Paris' 2024 Olympic Games facilities.

Romanian-born Toldea, her husband and three children are among thousands of migrants, asylum-seekers and Roma caught up in evictions in the north Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis that are aggravating the city's homelessness problem ahead of the games.

More than half of the structures being built or renovated for the Summer Games, which start in July, are located in Seine-Saint-Denis, including the under-construction Olympic Village.