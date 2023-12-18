North Korea launched an apparent long-range ballistic missile on Monday, a day after it fired a short-range weapon into the Sea of Japan.

The Defense Ministry said the missile, which was fired around 8:24 a.m., had splashed down around 9:37 a.m. The ministry said earlier that it had estimated the missile would fall into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from the country's coast, approximately 250 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Okushiri Island.

NHK, citing multiple unidentified government officials, said that weapon appeared to be a long-range missile. The missile appeared to have been launched on a "lofted" trajectory, meaning it had been fired on a steep vertical path, hitting a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 km.