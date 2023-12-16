With his soldiers fighting in snowy trenches and his cities under attack from Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine on Friday from a flurry of diplomatic meetings without major aid packages from the United States and Europe.

Political infighting in Washington and the European Union has blocked further aid to Ukraine. Early Friday, EU leaders conceded they could not pass a multiyear, €50 billion ($54.5 billion) aid package over the objections of Hungary.

Ukraine relies on foreign aid for about half of its federal budget and most of the ammunition and weaponry sustaining its army, meaning any substantial delays in Western support could imperil the country’s ability to fight off Russia.