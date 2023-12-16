Gripped by a sense of crisis, Komeito, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, is urging the Liberal Democratic Party to work on "bold" political reform during the ordinary parliamentary session to be convened next month.

Komeito is concerned that the public is rapidly losing trust in the government due to the unfolding political funds scandal inside a number of LDP factions. But Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who serves concurrently as LDP president, appears indecisive about taking concrete measures.

"We will lead political reform" involving the LDP, Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii told a news conference Friday, adding that his party aims to draw up a reform plan before the ordinary session.