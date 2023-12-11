Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington Tuesday to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and plead his case before Republicans balking at sending more money for his fight against Russia, amid warnings aid will run out in weeks.

In a flurry of diplomatic activity after the White House announced Zelenskyy's visit, an aide for Mike Johnson said the new Republican speaker for the House of Representatives — who has been trying to tie Ukraine aid to funding for U.S. border security — will also meet with the Ukrainian leader Tuesday.

And a Senate official said Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell likewise invited Zelenskyy to speak at an all-Senators meeting Tuesday morning — one week after several Republicans angrily walked out of a classified Ukraine briefing that he had been due to address via video.