A former Japanese soldier's years-long fight for justice against the men she has accused of sexually assaulting her will reach a climax on Tuesday when a court delivers a verdict in a trial that has drawn international attention.

After leaving the Self-Defence Forces in 2022, Rina Gonoi, 24, went public with accusations against her ex-colleagues, a rare step in a male-dominated society where speaking out against sexual violence has remained somewhat taboo.

She has received a public apology from the government and global recognition — Time Magazine named Gonoi in its list of 100 emerging world leaders — but has also been the target of online vitriol.