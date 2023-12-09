Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno amid media reports he had received unreported political funds, the Yomiuri newspaper reported Saturday, citing several government and ruling party sources.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its leader are facing mounting scrutiny after allegations the party's lawmakers — including Matsuno and other high-profile members — may have pocketed more than ¥100 million ($693,000) of fundraising proceeds that were left off the books.

Media have reported that Tokyo prosecutors are looking to start investigating lawmakers after the current session of parliament ends on Wednesday.

Matsuno is suspected of having failed to report more than ¥10 million he received in the past five years from the biggest faction in the LDP.

Matsuno has declined to comment on the allegations at his daily news conferences.

On Friday in parliament, the prime minister was evasive when asked about the allegations against Matsuno, saying only that he promised to treat the matter seriously.

“There are various reports (about Matsuno). We have to take appropriate measures to deal with the real situation. However, there is a risk that my response to your points at this moment may affect the investigation. I will refrain from giving you an answer,” Kishida said.