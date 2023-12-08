Russia believes a lasting peace with Ukraine can only happen if the West stops sending arms and if Kyiv accepts "new territorial realities," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview that Moscow was open to negotiations but added: "At the moment, we do not see the political will for peace either in Kyiv or in the West."

She also said that, for any deal to happen, Ukraine should have neutral status and the rights of Russian-speaking residents should be protected.