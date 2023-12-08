Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was forced to walk a political tightrope after it was reported Friday that Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno received ¥10 million ($69,300) in kickbacks — the latest revelation in a widening political funds scandal.

Matsuno, who belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party’s largest faction, which was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, avoided directly responding to specific allegations during parliamentary questioning by the opposition on Friday.

Kishida also deflected questions about the chief cabinet secretary.