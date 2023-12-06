A car crashed into an event held at municipal offices in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday, injuring three people, the local fire department has said.

The fire department received an emergency call at around 1 p.m., saying a car plunged into the venue before driving away. A woman in her 40s, a man in his 30s and another man in his 20s were hit and suffered injuries but are conscious, the department said.

The event was held to sell and display products and works created by people with disabilities.

About half an hour later, another emergency call was made by an official at the village office of Tokai in the prefecture, located around 15 kilometers south of Hitachi, saying a car had been driven into the office's main entrance.

The local fire department said a man who appeared to be in his 50s and was believed to have been driving the car was injured and taken to a hospital. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.