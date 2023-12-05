U.S. and Japanese dive teams have found the remains of five more crew members from a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft that crashed off southwestern Japan last week, with recovery efforts ongoing Tuesday.

The Pentagon said a day earlier that two of the five crew members’ remains that had been located were recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft.

The Osprey went down in waters off Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture last Wednesday, and prior to Monday’s announcement, one body had been recovered. Two other crew members remain unaccounted for.