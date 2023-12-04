Muhammed Hasson said a painful goodbye to his parents in a refugee camp in Bangladesh before embarking on a dangerous sea journey, refusing to let Myanmar's crackdown six years ago on Rohingyas like him crush his dream of attending university.

The 18-year-old spent weeks at sea with only the clothes on his back, a few supplies and his hopes of becoming a coder.

Then, last week, he landed on a beach in Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh, part of a wave of more than 1,000 Rohingyas who have arrived since November 14 amid improved sailing conditions.