It is highly likely that a fire broke out in an engine of the U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey transport aircraft that recently crashed off a Japanese island, while it was flying in helicopter mode with the rotor facing up.

The Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard are continuing search operations for seven missing crew members of the CV-22 Osprey.

They are also working hard to find the aircraft, which is believed to have sunk into the sea.