As global tributes to late U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger poured in, his death stirred fury across Southeast Asia.

Homage has been paid to Kissinger's realpolitik and intellectual heft as secretary of state to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

But in Southeast Asia, millions have remembered when the United States bombed swaths of Laos and Cambodia during the Vietnam War, an onslaught ordered by Kissinger and Nixon.