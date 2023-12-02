A Tokaido Shinkansen Line train was halted at JR Hamamatsu Station in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday evening, local media reported, after an apparent spray used to repel bears was released aboard the train, leaving at least five passengers ill.

The five passengers reportedly complained of sore eyes and throats, as well as other ailments, with firefighters saying that the spray was believed to be the kind used to keep bears at bay, NHK said.

All passengers were taken off the Tokyo-bound train and JR Central was investigating the situation, prompting some delays for other trains. Video broadcast by NHK showed several ambulances and fire trucks outside JR Hamamatsu Station.