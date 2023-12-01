A 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team admitted to possessing illegal drugs in the club's dormitory in the first hearing at Tokyo District Court on Friday.

The trial was concluded the same day, with the prosecution seeking an 18-month imprisonment and the defense asking for a suspended sentence. The court is set to hand down a ruling on Jan. 9. Earlier this week, the university announced it would disband the football club over the scandal.

In the hearing, prosecutors alleged that the student, Noriyasu Kitabatake, started using illegal drugs before he entered the university and continued to do so at the dorm, including on the roof of the building, after his enrollment.