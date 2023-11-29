Argentine President-elect Javier Milei on Tuesday met with top U.S. officials in Washington and his economic team huddled with IMF officers as he seeks to formulate a plan to reshape the country's foreign policy and lead its economy out of crisis.

Milei told reporters as he left the White House that his meeting had been "excellent." Among those in attendance were U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez.

"We talked about the economic and social conditions in Argentina at the moment," Milei said in brief comments before he was whisked off in his official car. Milei aligned himself with Western values, his office later said.