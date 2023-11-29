As Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval ratings have continued to fall over the last few weeks, speculation of a change in leadership has intensified.

However, while the situation around the administration warrants no optimism, experts agree Kishida can rest assured he won’t lose the top job anytime soon.

Virtually every survey conducted recently has shown support for the Cabinet dropping to record lows. The latest poll, conducted over the weekend by TV Tokyo and the daily Nikkei Shimbun, showed Kishida’s approval ratings fall to 30% — a 3 percentage point drop from last month and a first for this poll — while the disapproval rate jumped to 62%.