A group of children of Jehovah’s Witnesses submitted a report detailing sexual abuse within the religious organization to the Child and Family Agency on Tuesday and demanded that action be taken.

Based on a survey conducted by the JW Child Abuse Damage Archive, the report said that the most common perpetrators of sexual abuse were “rank-and-file witnesses” and “elders,” with 35 respondents, who were minors at the time of abuse, saying that they believed that they had been sexually abused by those in the organization.

“During a fellowship (the practice of socializing over a meal or tea) in our home, a witness came into my room, leaving us alone, knocked me on the bed and almost had sexual intercourse with me,” one respondent said.