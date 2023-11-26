A second group of Israeli hostages and foreign nationals were handed over to the Red Cross on Saturday and brought out of Gaza into Egypt after hours of delay.

Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, confirmed the release of 13 Israeli hostages in a Telegram text. The Israeli military said it was informed those freed included four Thai nationals.

The transfer of the hostages is the first stage in the second day of exchanges between Israel and Hamas, and is part of an agreement that involves a four-day cessation of fighting and a flow of more humanitarian aid into Gaza.