Finland will close all but the northernmost crossing point on its border with Russia from midnight on Friday in a bid to halt a flow of asylum-seekers to the Nordic nation, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 600 people without valid travel documents to the European Union have come to Finland via Russia, prompting Helsinki to shut several crossings and accuse Moscow of funneling migrants. The Kremlin denies the charge.

"The government has today decided to close more border stations," Orpo told a news conference.