Sizable omissions in political funding reports by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party took center stage in parliamentary debate on Tuesday and Wednesday as opposition lawmakers questioned the government and sounded the alarm over widespread misconduct.

According to earlier media reports, the special investigation branch of the Tokyo Public Prosecutor’s Office has started inquiring into the matter following a criminal complaint stating that the five largest factions of the LDP had failed to report income earned from fundraising parties, with this totaling approximately ¥40 million ($270,000).

Wednesday’s parliamentary session began 50 minutes behind schedule due to the ruling party's refusal to comply with the opposition's requests for more transparency over the investigation.