  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks in front of an intercontinental ballistic missile in this undated photo released in March 2022. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks in front of an intercontinental ballistic missile in this undated photo released in March 2022. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Over the past decade, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has evolved from an inexperienced “Young General” to a hardened “Supreme Leader,” harnessing his country’s nuclear arsenal and cementing his grip on power.

Now, as the international community marks 70 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice, examining important shifts in Kim’s approach to foreign policy may provide clues to Pyongyang’s future behavior.

While Kim once appeared willing to at least take steps toward dismantling his nuclear weapons program in exchange for political and economic concessions, the 39-year-old may now be aiming for a relationship with the U.S. and its allies that is not contingent upon North Korea’s denuclearization.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED