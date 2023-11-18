Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, seeking ways to come up with mechanisms to lower tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China need to continue to communicate, Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Marcos said he voiced concern over South China Sea incidents between Chinese and Philippine vessels, including one collision. He said he also raised the plight of Filipino fishermen.