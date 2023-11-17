Israeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Shifa hospital, the army said, while the United Nations voiced concern that no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

The army released a video that it said showed a tunnel entrance in an outdoor area of Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital.

The video, which could not be immediately verified, showed a deep hole in the ground, littered with and surrounded by concrete and wood rubble and sand. It appeared the area had been excavated; a bulldozer appeared in the background.