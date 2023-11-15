Train service on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line will be partially suspended this weekend as part of ongoing construction work at Shibuya Station.

Due to the construction from Friday through Monday, train services will be shut down on the outer loop of the Yamanote Line from Osaki to Ikebukuro stations all day on Saturday. Train services on the inner loop moving between Ikebukuro and Osaki stations will be suspended on Sunday.

Train service will also be reduced along the rest of the Yamanote Line up to about every 10 minutes as a result of the construction and will run at different frequencies depending on the day.