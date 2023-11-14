Japan is planning to do away with a requirement that drugs developed overseas be tested on Japanese individuals before they can be made available in the domestic market — a move that would give patients access in a shorter period of time.

A health ministry official said Tuesday that a notice detailing the policy would be issued, paving the way for the system to be abolished within the next few months and expediting the distribution of new drugs.

“We’re hoping this will make it easier for medicines to enter the market,” the official said.