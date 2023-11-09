The government plans to make ¥100,000 handouts for pregnant women — starting from when they get pregnant to after they give birth — a permanent fixture in fiscal 2025.

The plan, revealed by the children and families agency on Tuesday during an experts panel meeting, entails handing out a total of ¥100,000 ($660) to all residents of Japan who are pregnant, when expecting mothers report their pregnancy to their local municipality office.

The government started offering the handout program in January, funded from last year's supplementary budget, but the latest move is expected to make the program permanent.