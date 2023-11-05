This month marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hachiko, the loyal dog who continued to wait for his deceased owner at Tokyo's Shibuya Station.

The statue of Hachiko in front of the station is known as a meeting place and also a popular spot for foreign tourists.

As to why Hachiko is still so beloved today, one expert says, "It may be because the dog resonates with people of all ages, genders and nationalities, and overlaps with the experience we all have of wanting to meet someone we love but can't."