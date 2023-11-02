North Korea has sent more than 1 million rounds of artillery to Russia that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be using in his bombardment of Ukraine, according to a lawmaker briefed by South Korea’s spy agency.

There have been about 10 shipments of weapons from North Korea to Russia since August, the National Intelligence Service said in a closed-door briefing with South Korean lawmakers Wednesday, Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power Party who is on a parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters.

North Korea also sent advisers to Russia on the use of the munitions, which would be enough for about two months’ of shelling, Yoo cited the intelligence service as saying.