Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's diplomatic skills will be put to the test this week as she embarks on a four-day trip to the Middle East, to help calm the worsening conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas while addressing the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Starting Thursday, Japan's top diplomat will travel to Tel Aviv and Ramallah for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials, respectively, the following day, before flying to Amman, Jordan, for meetings with the Jordanian government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to visit Israel on Friday and make other stops in the region, according to the State Department. But due to Kamikawa’s truncated schedule, a senior Foreign Ministry official hinted Wednesday that she was unlikely to meet with him.