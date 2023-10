Entrepreneurs from India and Okinawa Prefecture are striving to find an eco-friendly way to solve issues brought about by drought intensifying around the world.

Narayan Lal Gurjar, 25, from India developed the innovative biodegradable material EF Polymer and founded a company with the same name.

Gurjar, the CEO of EF Polymer, works with Chief Operating Officer Kunihiro Shimoji, 33, a native of Okinawa Prefecture tasked with a strategy to spread the material worldwide.