Thousands of people, including victims' families, survivors and activists, held a mass commemoration in Seoul on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly crush that killed nearly 160 people during Halloween festivities last year.

Tens of thousands of people — mostly in their 20s and 30s — had been out enjoying post-pandemic holiday festivities in Seoul's Itaewon district at the time of the disaster.

The night turned deadly when people poured into a narrow, sloping alleyway between bars and clubs, the weight of their bodies and a lack of effective crowd control leaving more than 150 crushed to death.