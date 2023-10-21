Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "many countries” are concerned about India forcing 41 Canadian diplomats to leave, adding the move will primarily punish the vast number of Indians and Canadians with ties between the two countries.

"The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada,” Trudeau told reporters Friday, giving examples of students, extended families and business relationships. "And they’re doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy.”

He said the move "has far-reaching consequences for the diplomatic world that I know many, many countries are very worried about.”