About 100 experts from China and Japan have urged the neighbors to put bilateral dialogue back on track.

The experts participated in a two-day forum ahead of Monday's 45th anniversary of a bilateral treaty of peace and friendship and urged in a concluding joint statement that the two Asian neighbors work together to ensure peace and security in the region.

It also called on them to deal with concerns stemming from the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, which began in late August.