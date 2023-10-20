A 37-year-old American man facing trial over the killing of his wife at the Tokyo Family Court in 2019 was found not guilty Friday, with the ruling saying he couldn’t be held accountable because he was suffering from schizophrenia.

The ruling was handed down by the Tokyo District Court.

Jacob Wilson was on trial over the murder of his 31-year-old wife, Kyoko. The couple were in the process of getting a divorce. According to the ruling, he cut her throat with a knife at the entrance of the Tokyo Family Court on March 20, 2019. She was rushed to a hospital but died there about an hour later.

During the course of the investigation and trial, he underwent two psychiatric tests to evaluate his mental state, with the first one stating he could be held criminally responsible and the second saying he should not.

The court found the second test to be more reliable, judging that he was insane when he killed his wife due to “significant influence from hallucination and hearing voices.”

Prosecutors had sought a 22-year sentence.