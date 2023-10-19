Members of Nihon University's executive team, including Mariko Hayashi, chair of the Board of Trustees, have urged Yasuhiro Sawada, vice president of the school, to quit over the handling of a drug scandal at its football club.

Sawada was reportedly negative about resigning before a third-party investigation committee compiles a report on the scandal, sources familiar with the matter said.

Two members of the football club, who were both residents of its dormitory in Tokyo, have been arrested in the scandal, one in August and the other earlier this week.