Ukrainian forces used U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time, inflicting heavy damage on two airfields in Russian-occupied areas, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying on Tuesday that the weapons had "proven themselves."

The Ukrainian military had issued reports throughout the day about successful, high-precision strikes on airfields near Luhansk in Ukraine's east and in Berdiansk in the south, on the Sea of Azov, both under Russian control.

"Today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very accurately — ATACMS proved themselves," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.