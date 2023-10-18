The Environment Ministry is turning to "nudge theory," a behavioral science concept, as it aims for lighthearted ways to fight littering by tourists at sightseeing spots across the country.

The ministry, which is planning to include funding for the plan in a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget, is considering several measures such as setting up trash cans featuring popular characters.

Littering and other problems related to overtourism are worsening in popular destinations, including Kyoto and the city of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to the ministry, 1,080 municipalities, or 62% of all cities, wards, towns and villages in Japan, have ordinances against overtourism, such as fining people who are caught littering.

However, there is criticism that such measures are not effective enough due to a lack of street patrols and other factors.

In response, the ministry will select municipalities that face garbage-related issues involving tourists to implement measures based on nudge theory in an effort to prompt people to dispose of their garbage properly.

One such measure involves setting up trash cans featuring popular characters and encouraging tourists to search for them. Another idea involves trash cans that play music or issue coupons when used.

The ministry is also considering encouraging food to be served on reusable tableware to prevent waste when people eat while walking. The ministry is thinking about implementing such measures at national parks.