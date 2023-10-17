Russia is revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) because of the irresponsible attitude of the United States to global security, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 5 that he was not ready to say whether or not Russia should resume nuclear testing after calls from some Russian security experts and lawmakers to test a nuclear bomb as a warning to the West.

"In the interests of ensuring the security of our country, we are withdrawing the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty," Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said ahead of a debate and parliamentary vote on revoking ratification.