Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government on Monday to draw up emergency measures to protect children from sexual abuse and assault.

"The environment surrounding the safety and security of children has been threatened. The government needs to act quickly," Kishida said, requesting that the measures be included in a comprehensive economic package due out this month.

Kishida gave the instructions at a joint meeting of government teams to combat sexual abuse and assault against children and to support children refusing to go to school.