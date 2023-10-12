After a monthslong investigation, the government is set to seek a court order to revoke the religious corporation status of the Unification Church amid backlash over its dubious methods for soliciting donations, which came under renewed scrutiny in the wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination last year.

If the court rules in favor of the government, the group, established in South Korea in 1954, would forfeit its religious corporation status along with the associated tax benefits, but it would be allowed to continue religious activities.

On Thursday, an expert panel at the Cultural Affairs Agency is expected to deem it appropriate to seek the court order, paving the way for education minister Masahito Moriyama to make the final decision. The ministry is expected to officially send the case to the Tokyo District Court on Friday, which is likely to issue a decision after a few months.