Police are searching for a man who forcibly entered a house in the city of Hachioji in Tokyo on Wednesday morning and attacked a woman in her 30s with a knife.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s to 50s wearing a gray jacket and pants and standing 180 centimeters tall.

When the man broke into the victim’s home in the town of Terada, Hachioji at around 10 a.m., the woman was taking a nap with her infant child. The suspect told her to "bring (her bank) passbook,” and injured her arm and fingers with the knife. He then fled the scene with her passbook.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department's Takao Police Station, the woman was taken to the hospital, but her injuries appear to be minor. Her child is also safe.

The victim said that she “doesn’t know the (attacker).”

The Takao Police are investigating the incident as a case of robbery and assault.

During the incident, the victim, with her baby in her bloodied hands, asked for help from a man in his 50s who was taking a walk in the neighborhood, NHK reported.

"A woman came running, shouting 'help,'" the man reportedly said. "Her hands were covered in blood and she had a pale expression. I saw a man who had been hiding behind a car run away."

The man and the victim then went to a nearby store and made an emergency call to the police.

The incident took place in a residential area located about 2.5 kilometers southeast from JR Takao Station.

Information from Kyodo added