The government will scrap the upper age limit for residents of children's homes nationwide in the next fiscal year, which starts in April, in order to set aside a longer preparation period for such residents to become independent members of society.

Children's homes host those who are unable to live with their families due to abuse, poverty or other reasons. In addition to students from elementary to high school age, an increasing number of people continue to live in them while attending universities and other institutions after graduating from high school.

Currently, residents are required to move out of the facilities by the end of the fiscal year in which they turn 22 years old.