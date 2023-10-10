A man in his 30s has accused the late boy-band mogul Johnny Kitagawa of sexually assaulting him two decades ago in the bathroom of public broadcaster NHK several times, the broadcaster reported on Monday.

The man, who was a high school student at the time, said that he was assaulted in the fall of 2002 when he attended a dance lesson, hoping to be cast in NHK’s music program featuring Johnny & Associates’ idol trainees, the broadcaster reported during its evening news program.

According to his claims, Kitagawa took him to the bathroom during a break period and sexually assaulted him in a private stall.