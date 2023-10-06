The Defense Department is speeding up its development of artificial intelligence tools for the commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, according to a senior Defense official.

AI can assist Admiral John Aquilino, who is focused on the threat from China, with some of the problems "he is most worried about,” Deputy Defense secretary Kathleen Hicks said in an interview.

"We’re helping him with that,” Hicks said of the Pentagon’s efforts to develop AI applications for Aquilino’s command, arguing that adversaries recognize the U.S. military’s strength at command and control, or the ability to run missions and direct forces.